TL Private Wealth Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 21,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 729,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.