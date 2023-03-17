TL Private Wealth Has $13.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TL Private Wealth lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,914 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 8.0% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TL Private Wealth owned 0.29% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.23.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

