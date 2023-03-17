Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 22.81%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

