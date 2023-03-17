Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS.
Titan Machinery Stock Performance
TITN opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
