Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Titan International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $665.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.22. Titan International has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,621.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,621.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,968 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,000 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1,753.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

