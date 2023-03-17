Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Titan International Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $665.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.22. Titan International has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Insider Transactions at Titan International
In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,621.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,621.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,968 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,000 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.