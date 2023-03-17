Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.23. 690,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,076,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

