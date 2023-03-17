Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.85

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 552481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.47.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.