Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.15 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.80.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CSFB increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.47.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1 %
TWM opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a market cap of C$382.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
