Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventas Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

