Thomasville National Bank Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 61,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,467. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

