Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.42. 2,929,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,274. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

