Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Trimmed by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.9% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.90. The company had a trading volume of 654,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.12. The stock has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

