Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $557.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

