The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $722,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 3.7 %

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $165.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,107. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.94 and its 200-day moving average is $178.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

