The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

St. Joe Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in St. Joe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 178,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

