The Sandbox Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $924.84 million and approximately $137.83 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

