The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Progressive by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,668 shares of company stock worth $7,207,628 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $142.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $146.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.