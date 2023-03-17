The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,556,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,539. The firm has a market cap of $337.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

