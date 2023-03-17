The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Purchases $129,700.00 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $130.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,282 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

