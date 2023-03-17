The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Lifted by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,666,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. 994,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,886. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

