The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.70

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.70 and traded as low as $39.97. The InterGroup shares last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) by 3,033.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

