The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

HHC has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.37 per share, with a total value of $2,336,928.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,888,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,663,516.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 49,200 shares of company stock worth $3,666,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

HHC traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,953. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

