The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HHC has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.37 per share, with a total value of $2,336,928.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,888,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,663,516.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 49,200 shares of company stock worth $3,666,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 2.9 %

HHC traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,953. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

