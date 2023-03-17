The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.1 %

HIG stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,658. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

