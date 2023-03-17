The Graph Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124.93 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $124.93 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,608,087,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,840,272,634 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

