The Debt Box Price Reaches $17.73 on Exchanges (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $1.37 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for $17.73 or 0.00066419 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00367495 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,141.54 or 0.26710855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars.

