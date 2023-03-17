The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Update

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 2.5 %

BA traded up $4.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.19. 6,740,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,355. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.29 and a 200 day moving average of $177.67. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

