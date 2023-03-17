The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

NYSE BA traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $200.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,771. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

