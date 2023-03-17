The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,430.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,430.50 ($54.00).

Several analysts have weighed in on BKG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.84) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,807 ($46.40) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($57.89) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.82) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($97,005.92). In related news, insider Natasha Adams bought 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.82) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($97,005.92). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.50), for a total value of £614,900 ($749,421.08). 5.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,045 ($49.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,120 ($38.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,505 ($54.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,185.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,816.32. The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.80, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 69.44 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $21.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,208.74%.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.