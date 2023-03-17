The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,448 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 225,107 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 5.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $64,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.1 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

See Also

