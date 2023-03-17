The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 13,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of AZEK

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,471,000 after purchasing an additional 564,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in AZEK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after buying an additional 149,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.