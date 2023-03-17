TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.478 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.84 billion.

