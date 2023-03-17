TFI International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $5,941,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

