Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.34. The stock had a trading volume of 218,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $108.17.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $775,271. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

