Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 49,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.59. 842,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,724. The company has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

