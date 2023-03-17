Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 218,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,395. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

