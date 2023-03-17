TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $225.77 million and $10.61 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00062986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001671 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,636,599 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,477,414 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

