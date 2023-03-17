Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $12.15. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.

Telstra Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

Telstra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5949 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Telstra’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

