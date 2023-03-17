Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DNB Markets downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.14.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ERIC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 5,003,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,942. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
