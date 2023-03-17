Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DNB Markets downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of ERIC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 5,003,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,942. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

