Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TNK opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.