Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.