Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of Team stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Team has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Team in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

