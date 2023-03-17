TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.97

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.97 and traded as low as $32.86. TDK shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 14,334 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. TDK had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

