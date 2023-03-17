TD Cowen Downgrades MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) to Market Perform

TD Cowen cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance
Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.
Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
