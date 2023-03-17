TD Cowen Downgrades MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) to Market Perform

TD Cowen cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Natixis purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

