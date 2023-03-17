Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Decreased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,661,840. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $109.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

