Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned about 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

