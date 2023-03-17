Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
