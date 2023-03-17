T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.30.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

TROW stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.95. 672,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,267. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.