T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

