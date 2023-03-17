System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Price Down 10.1%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.89). 4,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.69) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get System1 Group alerts:

System1 Group Stock Down 10.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.11. The company has a market cap of £19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,166.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at System1 Group

System1 Group Company Profile

In other System1 Group news, insider James Gregory acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £19,999.20 ($24,374.41). In other news, insider Chris Willford bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999 ($12,186.47). Also, insider James Gregory bought 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £19,999.20 ($24,374.41). Company insiders own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.