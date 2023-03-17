System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Price Down 10.1%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.89). 4,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.10).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.69) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
System1 Group Stock Down 10.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.11. The company has a market cap of £19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,166.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Insider Transactions at System1 Group
System1 Group Company Profile
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
Read More
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.