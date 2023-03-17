Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 10.0 %

SYPR stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

