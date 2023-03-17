Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SNCR opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $85.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 961,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,645,476 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.