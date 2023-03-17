Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of SNCR opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $85.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
